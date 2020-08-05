B.Riley FBR Remains a Buy on Harrow Health (HROW)

B.Riley FBR analyst Andrew D’silva maintained a Buy rating on Harrow Health (HROW) today and set a price target of $10.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $5.75.

According to TipRanks.com, D’silva is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 8.9% and a 44.7% success rate. D’silva covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Cumberland Pharmaceuticals, EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, and Eton Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Harrow Health is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $10.00.

The company has a one-year high of $7.92 and a one-year low of $3.33. Currently, Harrow Health has an average volume of 202.1K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 12 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of HROW in relation to earlier this year.

Harrow Health Inc is an ophthalmology-focused pharmaceutical company. The company is specialized in the development, production, and sale of medications that offer competitive advantages and serve unmet needs in the marketplace. Its cornerstone of ophthalmology program consists of proprietary Dropless Therapy injectable and LessDrops topical formulations that are designed to address patient compliance issues and provide other compelling medical and economic benefits.