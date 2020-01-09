B.Riley FBR Remains a Buy on GP Strategies (GPX)

In a report released today, Zach Cummins from B.Riley FBR reiterated a Buy rating on GP Strategies (GPX), with a price target of $19.50. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $13.83.

According to TipRanks.com, Cummins has currently no stars on a ranking scale of 0-5 stars, with an average return of -7.8% and a 44.3% success rate. Cummins covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as ServiceSource International, American Software, and ChannelAdvisor.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for GP Strategies with a $19.75 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $17.13 and a one-year low of $10.94. Currently, GP Strategies has an average volume of 38.58K.

GP Strategies Corp. provides training, e-Learning solutions, management consulting and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Learning Solutions, Professional & Technical Services, Sandy Training & Marketing, and Performance Readiness Solutions.