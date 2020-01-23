B.Riley FBR Remains a Buy on Genfit SA (GNFT)

In a report released today, Mayank Mamtani from B.Riley FBR maintained a Buy rating on Genfit SA (GNFT), with a price target of $43.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $19.52.

According to TipRanks.com, Mamtani is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 21.1% and a 44.9% success rate. Mamtani covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals, Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, and Madrigal Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Genfit SA with a $50.50 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $26.25 and a one-year low of $13.21. Currently, Genfit SA has an average volume of 54.76K.

Genfit SA is a biopharmaceutical company involved in drug discovery and development for the early diagnosis, prevention and treatment of cardiometabolic diseases. The company focuses on the discovery and development of drug candidates in areas of high unmet medical needs corresponding to a lack of suitable treatments.