B.Riley FBR Remains a Buy on First Foundation (FFWM)

B.Riley FBR analyst Steve Moss reiterated a Buy rating on First Foundation (FFWM) today and set a price target of $19.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $10.22.

According to TipRanks.com, Moss has 0 stars on 0-5 star ranking scale with an average return of -8.3% and a 38.1% success rate. Moss covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Zions Bancorporation National Association, Seacoast Banking Of Florida, and Bridgewater Bancshares.

Currently, the analyst consensus on First Foundation is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $16.83, representing a 62.1% upside. In a report issued on March 23, Wedbush also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $13.00 price target.

Based on First Foundation’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $49.82 million and net profit of $15.21 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $46.44 million and had a net profit of $14.13 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 45 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of FFWM in relation to earlier this year.

First Foundation, Inc. is a bank holding, which engages in the provision of comprehensive platform of financial services to individuals, businesses, and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Other. The company was founded by John Avak Hakopian and Ulrich Emanuel Keller, Jr. in 1990 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.