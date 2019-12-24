B.Riley FBR Remains a Buy on Energy Recovery (ERII)

B.Riley FBR analyst Tom Curran maintained a Buy rating on Energy Recovery (ERII) today and set a price target of $13.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $9.60.

According to TipRanks.com, Curran is ranked 0 out of 5 stars with an average return of -8.3% and a 41.4% success rate. Curran covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Independence Contract Drilling, and Select Energy Services.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Energy Recovery with a $14.00 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $12.04 and a one-year low of $6.18. Currently, Energy Recovery has an average volume of 206.1K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 22 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of ERII in relation to earlier this year. Earlier this month, Arve Hanstveit, a Director at ERII sold 39,787 shares for a total of $342,566.

