B.Riley FBR Remains a Buy on Ellington Financial (EFC)

In a report released today, Timothy P. Hayes from B.Riley FBR reiterated a Buy rating on Ellington Financial (EFC), with a price target of $12.50. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $11.80.

According to TipRanks.com, Hayes is currently ranked with 0 stars on a 0-5 stars ranking scale, with an average return of -6.8% and a 47.4% success rate. Hayes covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Broadmark Realty Capital, Cherry Hill Mortgage, and Saratoga Investment.

Ellington Financial has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $14.25.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Ellington Financial, Inc. engages in the provision of investment services. It manages mortgage-backed assets, securities, loans and real estate debts. The company was founded on July 9, 2007 and is headquartered in Old Greenwich, CT.

Read More on EFC: