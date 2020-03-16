B.Riley FBR Remains a Buy on Durect (DRRX)

In a report issued on March 13, Mayank Mamtani from B.Riley FBR maintained a Buy rating on Durect (DRRX), with a price target of $5.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $1.50.

According to TipRanks.com, Mamtani has 0 stars on 0-5 star ranking scale with an average return of -10.2% and a 20.0% success rate. Mamtani covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, and Spectrum Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Durect with a $4.72 average price target, which is a 204.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 4, H.C. Wainwright also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $5.50 price target.

Based on Durect’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $4.23 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $7.3 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 7 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of DRRX in relation to earlier this year.

DURECT Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the research, development, and manufacturing of pharmaceutical products. The company products include alzet and lactel.

