B.Riley FBR Remains a Buy on Cooper Tire Rubber (CTB)

B.Riley FBR analyst Christopher Van Horn reiterated a Buy rating on Cooper Tire Rubber (CTB) today and set a price target of $40.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $20.90.

According to TipRanks.com, Horn ‘s ranking currently consits of 0 on a 0-5 ranking scale, with an average return of -3.7% and a 40.8% success rate. Horn covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Superior Industries International, Motorcar Parts Of America, and Ceco Environmental.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Cooper Tire Rubber with a $29.00 average price target, which is a 46.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 23, J.P. Morgan also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $30.00 price target.

Cooper Tire Rubber’s market cap is currently $1.05B and has a P/E ratio of 10.70. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 0.90.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 17 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of CTB in relation to earlier this year.

Cooper Tire & Rubber Co. specializes in the design, manufacture, marketing and sale of passenger car, light truck, medium truck, motorcycle and racing tires. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. The North America segment consists of United States and Canada. The Latin America segment refers to Mexico, Central America, and South America. The company was founded by John F. Schaefer and Claude E. Hart in 1914 and is headquartered in Findlay, OH.