B.Riley FBR Remains a Buy on CONSOL Coal Resources (CCR)

In a report issued on March 24, Lucas Pipes from B.Riley FBR maintained a Buy rating on CONSOL Coal Resources (CCR), with a price target of $9.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $3.94, close to its 52-week low of $3.60.

According to TipRanks.com, Pipes is currently ranked with 0 stars on a 0-5 stars ranking scale, with an average return of -15.7% and a 35.8% success rate. Pipes covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Novagold Resources New, US Silica Holdings, and Century Aluminum.

Currently, the analyst consensus on CONSOL Coal Resources is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $9.00.

Based on CONSOL Coal Resources’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $64.65 million and net profit of $164K. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $84.79 million and had a net profit of $15.22 million.

CONSOL Coal Resources LP engages in the development of thermal coal operations. It manages Pennsylvania mining complex, which consists of underground mines, namely Bailey, Enlow Fork and Harvey. The company was founded on March 16, 2015 and is headquartered in Canonsburg, PA.