B.Riley FBR Remains a Buy on Colony Capital (CLNY)

B.Riley FBR analyst Randy Binner maintained a Buy rating on Colony Capital (CLNY) on January 17 and set a price target of $8.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $4.86.

According to TipRanks.com, Binner is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 12.4% and a 66.2% success rate. Binner covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Federal National Mortgage Association, American Equity Investment Life, and Health Insurance Innovations.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Colony Capital with a $8.00 average price target.

Based on Colony Capital’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $533 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $371 million.

Colony Capital, Inc. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition and management of properties. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare, Industrial, Hospitality, Colony Credit Real Estate, Inc. (CLNC), Other Equity and Debt, and Investment Management.

