B.Riley FBR Remains a Buy on Clarivate Analytics (CCC)

B.Riley FBR analyst Zach Cummins reiterated a Buy rating on Clarivate Analytics (CCC) on January 17 and set a price target of $19.50. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $18.90, close to its 52-week high of $18.93.

According to TipRanks.com, Cummins has 0 stars on 0-5 star ranking scale with an average return of -4.9% and a 49.4% success rate. Cummins covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as ServiceSource International, American Software, and ChannelAdvisor.

Clarivate Analytics has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $20.13, which is a 13.4% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Stifel Nicolaus also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $22.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $18.93 and a one-year low of $10.30. Currently, Clarivate Analytics has an average volume of 1.34M.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Clarivate Analytics Plc provides trusted insights and analytics to accelerate the pace of innovation. Its solutions include scientific and research, patent intelligence and compliance standards, pharmaceutical and biotech intelligence and trademark, domain and brand protection.