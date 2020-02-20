B.Riley FBR Remains a Buy on CatchMark Timber (CTT)

In a report released today, Craig Kucera from B.Riley FBR reiterated a Buy rating on CatchMark Timber (CTT), with a price target of $13.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $10.86.

According to TipRanks.com, Kucera is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 8.0% and a 70.9% success rate. Kucera covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Alpine Income Property Trust Inc, Monmouth Real Estate Investment, and Consolidated-Tomoka Land Co.

Currently, the analyst consensus on CatchMark Timber is a Hold with an average price target of $12.00.

The company has a one-year high of $12.54 and a one-year low of $9.22. Currently, CatchMark Timber has an average volume of 175.6K.

CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, and disposition of timberlands. It operates through the following business segments: Harvest, Real Estate and Investment Management. The Harvest segment includes wholly-owned timber assets and associated timber sales, other revenues and related expenses.