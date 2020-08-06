B.Riley FBR Remains a Buy on Carter’s (CRI)

In a report released today, Susan Anderson from B.Riley FBR reiterated a Buy rating on Carter’s (CRI), with a price target of $103.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $80.86.

According to TipRanks.com, Anderson has currently 0 stars on a ranking scale of 0-5 stars, with an average return of -2.6% and a 40.3% success rate. Anderson covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Wolverine World Wide, Turning Point Brands, and G-III Apparel Group.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Carter’s with a $101.25 average price target, representing a 28.0% upside. In a report issued on July 27, Citigroup also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $105.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $112.46 and a one-year low of $60.17. Currently, Carter’s has an average volume of 580.4K.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Carter’s, Inc. engages in the marketing of apparel for babies and young children. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail; U.S. Wholesale; and International. The U.S. retail segment consists of sales of products in retail and online stores. The U.S. Wholesale segment includes sales in the United States of products to wholesale partners. The International segment comprises sales of products outside the United States, largely through retail stores in Canada and Mexico, eCommerce sites in Canada and China, and sales to international wholesale accounts and licensees. The company was founded by William Carter in 1865 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.