B.Riley FBR Remains a Buy on Capital Product (CPLP)

B.Riley FBR analyst Liam Burke maintained a Buy rating on Capital Product (CPLP) yesterday and set a price target of $14.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $12.75.

According to TipRanks.com, Burke is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 3.2% and a 57.5% success rate. Burke covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Ship Finance International, Matthews International, and Nordic American Tanker.

Capital Product has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $14.67.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $17.36 and a one-year low of $9.68. Currently, Capital Product has an average volume of 85.68K.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Capital Product Partners LP operates as an international shipping company. It engages in the seaborne transportation of cargo, including crude oil, refined oil products and chemicals. The company fleet consists of vessels, suezmax crude oil tankers, medium range tankers, and capesize bulk carrier.

Read More on CPLP: