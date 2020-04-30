B.Riley FBR Remains a Buy on Axos Financial (AX)

In a report released today, Steve Moss from B.Riley FBR reiterated a Buy rating on Axos Financial (AX), with a price target of $28.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $21.56.

According to TipRanks.com, Moss is ranked 0 out of 5 stars with an average return of -4.9% and a 40.8% success rate. Moss covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Zions Bancorporation National Association, Seacoast Banking Of Florida, and Bridgewater Bancshares.

Axos Financial has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $27.00, representing a 31.2% upside. In a report released today, Piper Sandler also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $26.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $31.78 and a one-year low of $13.69. Currently, Axos Financial has an average volume of 495.7K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 65 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of AX in relation to earlier this year.

Axos Financial, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financing services. It operates through the following segments: Banking Business, Securities Business, and Corporate. The Banking Business segment includes online banking, concierge banking, prepaid card services, and mortgage, vehicle, and unsecured lending through online and telephonic distribution channels. The Securities Business segment involves the clearing broker-dealer, registered investment advisor, and introducing broker-dealer lines of businesses. The company was founded on July 6, 1999 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.