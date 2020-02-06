B.Riley FBR Releases a Buy Rating on Sirius XM Holdings (SIRI)

B.Riley FBR analyst Zachary Silver assigned a Buy rating to Sirius XM Holdings (SIRI) yesterday and set a price target of $8.50. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $7.17, close to its 52-week high of $7.30.

According to TipRanks.com, Silver is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 10.9% and a 67.1% success rate. Silver covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Liberty Media Liberty Formula One, Entercom Communications, and Nexstar Media Group.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Sirius XM Holdings with a $8.21 average price target, a 13.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 4, Barrington also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $8.50 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $7.30 and a one-year low of $5.23. Currently, Sirius XM Holdings has an average volume of 17.88M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 127 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of SIRI in relation to earlier this year.

