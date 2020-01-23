B.Riley FBR Reiterates Their Hold Rating on Express (EXPR)

B.Riley FBR analyst Susan Anderson reiterated a Hold rating on Express (EXPR) today and set a price target of $4.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $5.01.

According to TipRanks.com, Anderson is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 0.0% and a 46.5% success rate. Anderson covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Turning Point Brands, Columbia Sportswear, and G-III Apparel Group.

Express has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $5.00, a 10.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 8, Wedbush also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $5.00 price target.

Based on Express’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending October 31, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $3.11 million. In comparison, last year the company had a net profit of $7.97 million.

Express, Inc. engages as a fashion destination and apparel brand for both women and men. It offers apparel and accessories for work, casual, jeanswear, and going-out occasions. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.