B.Riley FBR Reiterates Their Hold Rating on Customers Bancorp (CUBI)

B.Riley FBR analyst Steve Moss reiterated a Hold rating on Customers Bancorp (CUBI) today and set a price target of $15.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $11.97.

According to TipRanks.com, Moss is currently ranked with 0 stars on a 0-5 stars ranking scale, with an average return of -4.8% and a 41.0% success rate. Moss covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Zions Bancorporation National Association, Seacoast Banking Of Florida, and Bridgewater Bancshares.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Customers Bancorp with a $20.50 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $25.72 and a one-year low of $8.36. Currently, Customers Bancorp has an average volume of 252.2K.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Customers Bancorp, Inc. operates as a bank holding company. It operates through the following segments: Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile. The Customers Bank Business Banking segment is delivered predominately to commercial customers in Southeastern Pennsylvania, New York, New Jersey, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, New Hampshire, Washington D.C., and Illinois through a single point of contact business model and provides liquidity to residential mortgage originators nationwide through commercial loans to mortgage companies. The BankMobile segment provides state-of-the-art high-tech digital banking and disbursement services to consumers, students and the under banked nationwide, along with Banking as a Service offerings with existing and potential white label partners. The company was founded on April 7, 2010 and is headquartered in Wyomissing, PA.