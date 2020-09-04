B.Riley FBR Reiterates Their Buy Rating on X4 Pharmaceuticals (XFOR)

B.Riley FBR analyst Mayank Mamtani reiterated a Buy rating on X4 Pharmaceuticals (XFOR) today and set a price target of $15.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $8.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Mamtani is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 16.4% and a 44.8% success rate. Mamtani covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, and Madrigal Pharmaceuticals.

X4 Pharmaceuticals has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $20.20.

The company has a one-year high of $15.95 and a one-year low of $5.84. Currently, X4 Pharmaceuticals has an average volume of 89.48K.

X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. operates as a biotechnology company, which engages in developing human antibodies for treating infectious diseases. The company focuses on restoring healthy immune system function by developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its products in pipeline include X4P-001, X4P-002, and X4P-003. The company was founded by Henri A. Termeer, Keith T. Flaherty, Renato T. Skerlj, Richard Peters and Paula Ragan and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.