B.Riley FBR Reiterates Their Buy Rating on Tutor Perini (TPC)

B.Riley FBR analyst Alex Rygiel reiterated a Buy rating on Tutor Perini (TPC) today and set a price target of $18.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $6.19.

According to TipRanks.com, Rygiel is currently ranked with 0 stars on a 0-5 stars ranking scale, with an average return of -3.7% and a 44.7% success rate. Rygiel covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Select Interior Concepts, Granite Construction, and Orion Group Holdings.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Tutor Perini with a $17.33 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Tutor Perini’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $1.18 billion and GAAP net loss of $86.12 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $1.18 billion and had a net profit of $49.41 million.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Tutor Perini Corp. engages in the provision of construction services. It operates though the following business segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors. The Civil segment specializes in public works construction and the replacement and reconstruction of infrastructure across the major geographic regions of the United States. The Building segment offers services to a number of specialized building markets for private and public works customers, including hospitality and gaming, transportation, health care, commercial offices, government facilities, sports and entertainment, education, correctional facilities, biotech, pharmaceutical, industrial, and high-tech. The Specialty Contractors segment covers electrical, mechanical, plumbing, HVAC, fire protection systems and pneumatically placed concrete for a full range of civil and building construction projects in the industrial, commercial, hospitality and gaming, and mass-transit end markets. The company was founded by Bonfiglio Perini in 1918 and is headquartered in Sylmar, CA.