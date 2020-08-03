B.Riley FBR Reiterates Their Buy Rating on Smith Micro Software (SMSI)

In a report released today, Josh Nichols from B.Riley FBR reiterated a Buy rating on Smith Micro Software (SMSI), with a price target of $7.50. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $4.13.

According to TipRanks.com, Nichols is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 8.0% and a 42.4% success rate. Nichols covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Avid Technology, RF Industries, and PowerFleet.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Smith Micro Software with a $8.00 average price target, representing a 100.0% upside. In a report issued on July 24, Roth Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $8.50 price target.

Based on Smith Micro Software’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $13.32 million and net profit of $2.05 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $8.43 million and had a net profit of $48K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 18 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of SMSI in relation to earlier this year.

Smith Micro Software, Inc. engages in the provision of software solutions. It operates through Wireless and Graphics segments. The Wireless segment refers to wireless internet solutions to access information and entertainment anytime and anywhere. The Graphics segment develops a variety of software, including graphic design and animation, and compression and PC/Mac utilities, for consumers, professional artists, and educators. The company was founded by William W. Smith Jr. on November 30, 1982 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.