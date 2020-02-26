B.Riley FBR Reiterates Their Buy Rating on Infinera (INFN)

B.Riley FBR analyst Dave Kang reiterated a Buy rating on Infinera (INFN) today and set a price target of $11.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $7.88, close to its 52-week high of $8.35.

According to TipRanks.com, Kang is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 21.8% and a 65.4% success rate. Kang covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as DASAN Zhone Solutions, Acacia Communications, and Lumentum Holdings.

Infinera has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $8.80, implying a 9.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 24, Needham also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $12.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $8.35 and a one-year low of $2.80. Currently, Infinera has an average volume of 1.91M.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Infinera Corp. engages in the provision of optical transport networking equipment, software, and services to telecommunications carriers. Its products include long-haul and subsea, metro networks, data center interconnect, and software.