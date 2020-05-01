B.Riley FBR Reiterates Their Buy Rating on Hanesbrands (HBI)

In a report released yesterday, Susan Anderson from B.Riley FBR reiterated a Buy rating on Hanesbrands (HBI), with a price target of $14.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $9.94.

According to TipRanks.com, Anderson ‘s ranking currently consits of 0 on a 0-5 ranking scale, with an average return of -9.7% and a 33.0% success rate. Anderson covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Turning Point Brands, G-III Apparel Group, and Lululemon Athletica.

Hanesbrands has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $10.28.

Based on Hanesbrands’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $1.75 billion and net profit of $179 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $1.77 billion and had a net profit of $148 million.

Hanesbrands, Inc. is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. The Innerwear segment includes core apparel products, such as men’s underwear, women’s panties, children’s underwear, socks and intimate apparel, sold in the United States (US). The Activewear segment consists of activewear products, such as T-shirts, fleece, performance apparel, sport shirts and thermals, sold in the US. The International segment composes of innerwear, activewear, hosiery and home goods products, sold outside of the US. Its brands include Hanes, Champion, Bonds, Maidenform, DIM, Bali, Playtex, Bras N Things, Nur Die/Nur Der, Alternative, L’eggs, JMS/Just My Size, Lovable, Wonderbra, Berlei, and Gear for Sports. The company was founded by J. Wesley Hanes in 1901 and is headquartered in Winston-Salem, NC.