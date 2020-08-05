B.Riley FBR Reiterates Their Buy Rating on Great Ajax (AJX)

In a report released today, Timothy P. Hayes from B.Riley FBR reiterated a Buy rating on Great Ajax (AJX), with a price target of $12.50. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $8.84.

According to TipRanks.com, Hayes is ranked 0 out of 5 stars with an average return of -6.7% and a 49.2% success rate. Hayes covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Broadmark Realty Capital, Cherry Hill Mortgage, and Ellington Financial.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Great Ajax with a $11.50 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $15.96 and a one-year low of $3.96. Currently, Great Ajax has an average volume of 154.9K.

Great Ajax Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm acquires, invests and manages a portfolio of mortgage loans secured by single-family residences and single-family properties. It holds real-estate owned properties acquired upon the foreclosure, other settlement of owned non-performing loans, or that acquires in the market. The company was founded on January 30, 2014 and is headquartered in Beaverton, OR.