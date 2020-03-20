B.Riley FBR Reiterates Their Buy Rating on G-III Apparel Group (GIII)

In a report released today, Susan Anderson from B.Riley FBR reiterated a Buy rating on G-III Apparel Group (GIII), with a price target of $31.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $7.61, close to its 52-week low of $2.96.

According to TipRanks.com, Anderson is currently ranked with no stars on a 0-5 star ranking scale, with an average return of -13.6% and a 30.7% success rate. Anderson covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Turning Point Brands, Lululemon Athletica, and American Eagle.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for G-III Apparel Group with a $27.40 average price target, which is a 448.0% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Needham also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $32.00 price target.

Based on G-III Apparel Group’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending January 31, the company reported a quarterly net profit of $25.29 million. In comparison, last year the company had a net profit of $24.08 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 40 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of GIII in relation to earlier this year.

G-III Apparel Group Ltd. engages in the designs, sourcing, and marketing women’s apparel. It operates through the: Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations segments.