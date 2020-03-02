B.Riley FBR Reiterates Their Buy Rating on Fidus Investment (FDUS)

B.Riley FBR analyst Timothy P. Hayes reiterated a Buy rating on Fidus Investment (FDUS) today and set a price target of $16.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $13.18, close to its 52-week low of $12.74.

According to TipRanks.com, Hayes is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 4.1% and a 55.9% success rate. Hayes covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Cherry Hill Mortgage, Ellington Financial, and Saratoga Investment.

Fidus Investment has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $17.50, a 29.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 28, Oppenheimer also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $19.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $16.50 and a one-year low of $12.74. Currently, Fidus Investment has an average volume of 113.5K.

Fidus Investment Corp operates as an externally managed business development company. It provides customized debt and equity financing solutions to lower middle-market companies with revenues of $10 – $150 million. The company was founded on February 14, 2011 and is headquartered in Evanston, IL.