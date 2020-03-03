B.Riley FBR Reiterates Their Buy Rating on AudioEye (AEYE)

In a report released yesterday, Zach Cummins from B.Riley FBR reiterated a Buy rating on AudioEye (AEYE), with a price target of $9.75. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $3.88, close to its 52-week low of $2.76.

According to TipRanks.com, Cummins has currently no stars on a ranking scale of 0-5 stars, with an average return of -12.7% and a 30.2% success rate. Cummins covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as ServiceSource International, American Software, and ChannelAdvisor.

Currently, the analyst consensus on AudioEye is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $9.75.

The company has a one-year high of $11.30 and a one-year low of $2.76. Currently, AudioEye has an average volume of 16.1K.

AudioEye, Inc. provides digital accessibility technology solutions. It develops patented, Internet content publication and distribution software, enabling the conversion of any media into an accessible format and allowing for real-time distribution to end-users on any Internet connected device.