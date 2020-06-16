B.Riley FBR Reiterates Their Buy Rating on Altisource Portfolio Solutions SA (ASPS)

B.Riley FBR analyst Rajiv Sharma reiterated a Buy rating on Altisource Portfolio Solutions SA (ASPS) today and set a price target of $15.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $12.24.

According to TipRanks.com, Sharma is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 15.1% and a 61.9% success rate. Sharma covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Universal Technical Institute, Donnelley Financial Solutions, and Lincoln Edu.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Altisource Portfolio Solutions SA with a $15.00 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $23.58 and a one-year low of $6.00. Currently, Altisource Portfolio Solutions SA has an average volume of 164.8K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 59 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of ASPS in relation to earlier this year.

Altisource Portfolio Solutions SA engages in the provision of services and technology for the mortgage and real estate industries. It operates through the following segments: Mortgage Market; Real Estate Market; and Other Businesses, Corporate and Eliminations. The Mortgage Market segment offers loan servicers and originators with marketplaces, services, and technologies that span the mortgage lifecycle. The Real Estate Market segment provides real estate consumers and rental property investors with marketplaces and services that span the real estate lifecycle. The Other Businesses, Corporate and Eliminations segment includes certain ancillary businesses, interest expense and unallocated costs related to corporate support functions. The company was founded on November 4, 1999 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.