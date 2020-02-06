B.Riley FBR Reiterates a Hold Rating on Peabody Energy Comm (BTU)

In a report released today, Lucas Pipes from B.Riley FBR reiterated a Hold rating on Peabody Energy Comm (BTU), with a price target of $10.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $9.31, close to its 52-week low of $6.45.

According to TipRanks.com, Pipes has 0 stars on 0-5 star ranking scale with an average return of -7.4% and a 40.4% success rate. Pipes covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Hallador Energy Company, CONSOL Coal Resources, and US Silica Holdings.

Peabody Energy Comm has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $8.00.

The company has a one-year high of $30.54 and a one-year low of $6.45. Currently, Peabody Energy Comm has an average volume of 1.84M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 122 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of BTU in relation to earlier this year.

Peabody Energy Corp. engages in the business of coal mining. It operates through the following segments: Powder River Basin Mining, Midwestern U.S. Mining, Western U.S. Mining, Seaborne Metallurgical Mining, Seaborne Thermal Mining, and Corporate and Other. The Powder River Basin Mining segment consists of its mines in Wyoming.