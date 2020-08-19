B.Riley FBR Reiterates a Hold Rating on Legacy Housing (LEGH)

B.Riley FBR analyst Alex Rygiel reiterated a Hold rating on Legacy Housing (LEGH) on August 14 and set a price target of $13.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $15.70.

According to TipRanks.com, Rygiel is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 4.6% and a 55.1% success rate. Rygiel covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Select Interior Concepts, Orion Group Holdings, and Alta Equipment Group.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Legacy Housing is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $17.50.

Based on Legacy Housing’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $38.27 million and net profit of $9.03 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $45.76 million and had a net profit of $8.63 million.

Legacy Housing Corp. engages in the selling, building, and financing manufactured homes and tiny houses that are distributed through a network of independent retailers and company-owned stores and are sold directly to manufactured home communities. Its products include tiny homes, singlewide, doublewide, the ultimate home, oilfield/workforce, and park housing. The company was founded by Curtis Drew Hodgson and Kenny E. Shipley in May 2005 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.