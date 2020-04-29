B.Riley FBR Reiterates a Buy Rating on Zynex (ZYXI)

B.Riley FBR analyst Marc Wiesenberger reiterated a Buy rating on Zynex (ZYXI) today and set a price target of $18.50. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $15.54, close to its 52-week high of $16.96.

According to TipRanks.com, Wiesenberger is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 28.9% and a 48.9% success rate. Wiesenberger covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Lightpath Technologies, Insight Enterprises, and PCTEL.

Zynex has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $18.33, implying a 13.9% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Northland Securities also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $16.50 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $16.96 and a one-year low of $5.45. Currently, Zynex has an average volume of 366.9K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 31 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of ZYXI in relation to earlier this year.

Zynex, Inc. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of medical devices. It sells electrotherapy medical devices used for pain management and rehabilitation. The company also develops a new blood volume monitor for use in hospitals and surgery centers. Zynex was founded by Thomas Sandgaard in 1996 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.