B.Riley FBR Reiterates a Buy Rating on Xperi (XPER)

B.Riley FBR analyst Eric Wold reiterated a Buy rating on Xperi (XPER) today and set a price target of $28.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $15.32, close to its 52-week low of $15.25.

According to TipRanks.com, Wold has 0 stars on 0-5 star ranking scale with an average return of -8.1% and a 33.5% success rate. Wold covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as National Cinemedia, Cinemark Holdings, and AMC Entertainment.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Xperi is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $26.50.

Xperi’s market cap is currently $760.1M and has a P/E ratio of 20.28. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 1.34.

Xperi Corp. engages in creating, developing and licensing innovative audio, imaging, semiconductor packaging and interconnect technologies. It operates through the following two segments: Product Licensing and Semiconductor & IP Licensing.