B.Riley FBR Reiterates a Buy Rating on XPEL (XPEL)

B.Riley FBR analyst Jeff Van Sinderen reiterated a Buy rating on XPEL (XPEL) today and set a price target of $17.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $12.68.

Currently, the analyst consensus on XPEL is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $17.00.

XPEL’s market cap is currently $350.1M and has a P/E ratio of 23.00. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 11.24.

XPEL, Inc. engages in the manufacture and distribution of automotive products. It offers paint protection, aumototive, and flat glass window films, and plotters. The company was founded on October 14, 2003 and is headquartered in San Antonio, TX.