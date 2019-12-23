B.Riley FBR Reiterates a Buy Rating on Rubicon Project (RUBI)

In a report issued on December 19, Lee Krowl from B.Riley FBR reiterated a Buy rating on Rubicon Project (RUBI), with a price target of $11.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $8.47.

According to TipRanks.com, Krowl is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 20.1% and a 62.8% success rate. Krowl covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Limelight Networks, Digital Turbine, and Brightcove.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Rubicon Project is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $12.00, a 53.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on December 20, Craig-Hallum also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $13.00 price target.

Based on Rubicon Project’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $6.17 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $13.79 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 65 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of RUBI in relation to earlier this year.

The Rubicon Project, Inc. provides a technology solution to automate the purchase and sale of digital advertising inventory for buyers and sellers. It features applications and services for digital advertising sellers, including Websites, mobile applications and other digital media properties.