B.Riley FBR Reiterates a Buy Rating on Rekor Systems (REKR)

B.Riley FBR analyst Zach Cummins reiterated a Buy rating on Rekor Systems (REKR) today and set a price target of $6.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $4.16.

According to TipRanks.com, Cummins is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 14.5% and a 50.7% success rate. Cummins covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as ServiceSource International, American Software, and ChannelAdvisor.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Rekor Systems is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $6.00.

The company has a one-year high of $4.83 and a one-year low of $1.85. Currently, Rekor Systems has an average volume of 88.16K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 8 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is neutral on the stock.

Rekor Systems, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of products and services to both government and private sector clients, with an emphasis on public safety, risk management, and workforce solutions. It also offers staffing services primarily in the aerospace and aviation industries. The company was founded by James K. McCarthy on February 6, 2017 and is headquartered in Columbia, MD.