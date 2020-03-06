B.Riley FBR Reiterates a Buy Rating on Plug Power (PLUG)

In a report released today, Christopher Van Horn from B.Riley FBR reiterated a Buy rating on Plug Power (PLUG), with a price target of $6.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $4.54.

According to TipRanks.com, Horn is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 0.9% and a 43.9% success rate. Horn covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Motorcar Parts Of America, Methode Electronics, and Cooper Tire Rubber.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Plug Power is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $5.25, which is a 18.0% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Canaccord Genuity also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $7.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $6.05 and a one-year low of $1.86. Currently, Plug Power has an average volume of 16.16M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 60 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of PLUG in relation to earlier this year.

Plug Power, Inc. provides alternative energy technology, which focuses on the design, development, commercialization, and manufacture of hydrogen and fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power markets.

