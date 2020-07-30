B.Riley FBR Reiterates a Buy Rating on PCTEL (PCTI)

B.Riley FBR analyst Marc Wiesenberger reiterated a Buy rating on PCTEL (PCTI) today and set a price target of $9.25. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $6.80.

According to TipRanks.com, Wiesenberger is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 51.5% and a 59.3% success rate. Wiesenberger covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Lightpath Technologies, Insight Enterprises, and MTBC.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for PCTEL with a $9.25 average price target.

Based on PCTEL’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $17.51 million and GAAP net loss of $688K. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $20.59 million and had a GAAP net loss of $317K.

PCTEL, Inc. engages in the provision of antennas and wireless network testing solutions. The firms products deployed primarily in small cells, enterprise wi-fi access points, fleet management and transit systems, and in equipment and devices for the industrial internet of things. It operates through Connected Solutions and RF Solutions segments. The company was founded in March 1994 and is headquartered in Bloomingdale, IL.