B.Riley FBR Reiterates a Buy Rating on NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NGM)

B.Riley FBR analyst Mayank Mamtani reiterated a Buy rating on NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NGM) today and set a price target of $24.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $18.99.

According to TipRanks.com, Mamtani is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 15.6% and a 45.4% success rate. Mamtani covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, and Spectrum Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on NGM Biopharmaceuticals is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $27.00, a 22.7% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Cowen & Co. also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $30.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $22.95 and a one-year low of $8.81. Currently, NGM Biopharmaceuticals has an average volume of 243.7K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 88 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of NGM in relation to earlier this year.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. engages in the discovery and development of therapeutics for major diseases with an initial focus on cardio-metabolic and liver diseases. Its portfolio if composed of product candidates which focuses on non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, type 2 diabetes, obesity, oncology and age-related macular degeneration.