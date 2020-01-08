B.Riley FBR Reiterates a Buy Rating on Motorcar Parts Of America (MPAA)

In a report issued on January 6, Christopher Van Horn from B.Riley FBR reiterated a Buy rating on Motorcar Parts Of America (MPAA), with a price target of $39.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $20.94.

According to TipRanks.com, Horn is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 3.6% and a 52.8% success rate. Horn covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Methode Electronics, Cooper Tire Rubber, and Dorman Products.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Motorcar Parts Of America with a $32.00 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $24.60 and a one-year low of $13.41. Currently, Motorcar Parts Of America has an average volume of 119.2K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 40 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of MPAA in relation to earlier this year. Most recently, in November 2019, Duane Franklin Miller, a Director at MPAA sold 3,000 shares for a total of $59,460.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. engages in manufacturing, remanufacturing, and distribution of automotive parts. Its products include starters, alternators, wheel hub assemblies and bearings, brake master cylinders, brake power boosters, and turbochargers. The company was founded by Mel Marks in 1968 and is headquartered in Torrance, CA.