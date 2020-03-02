B.Riley FBR Reiterates a Buy Rating on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (MDGL)

B.Riley FBR analyst Mayank Mamtani reiterated a Buy rating on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (MDGL) today and set a price target of $134.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $86.17, close to its 52-week low of $74.05.

According to TipRanks.com, Mamtani is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 7.4% and a 31.8% success rate. Mamtani covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, and Spectrum Pharmaceuticals.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $165.67, implying a 104.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 26, Oppenheimer also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $200.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $148.18 and a one-year low of $74.05. Currently, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals has an average volume of 188.8K.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. engages on the development and commercialization of innovative therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. Its lead product, MGL-3196, is used for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis and familial hypercholesterolemia.

