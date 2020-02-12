B.Riley FBR Reiterates a Buy Rating on IMAX (IMAX)

In a report released today, Eric Wold from B.Riley FBR reiterated a Buy rating on IMAX (IMAX), with a price target of $26.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $17.47, close to its 52-week low of $16.29.

According to TipRanks.com, Wold is ranked 0 out of 5 stars with an average return of -5.7% and a 38.0% success rate. Wold covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as National Cinemedia, Cinemark Holdings, and AMC Entertainment.

Currently, the analyst consensus on IMAX is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $24.60, which is a 42.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 29, Benchmark Co. also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $20.00 price target.

Based on IMAX’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly net profit of $9.03 million. In comparison, last year the company had a net profit of $1.69 million.

IMAX Corp. is an entertainment technology company, which engages in the business of motion picture technologies and presentations. It operates through following four business segments: Network Business, Theater Business, New Business, and Other.