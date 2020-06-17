B.Riley FBR Reiterates a Buy Rating on Genco Shipping (GNK)

In a report released today, Liam Burke from B.Riley FBR reiterated a Buy rating on Genco Shipping (GNK), with a price target of $11.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $6.98.

According to TipRanks.com, Burke has currently 0 stars on a ranking scale of 0-5 stars, with an average return of -6.9% and a 39.8% success rate. Burke covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Matthews International, LiqTech International, and Orbital Energy Group.

Genco Shipping has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $11.00, implying a 59.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on June 11, Cleaves Securities also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $10.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $11.82 and a one-year low of $4.27. Currently, Genco Shipping has an average volume of 270.1K.

Genco Shipping & Trading Ltd. is an international ship owning company, which engages in the transportation of iron ore, coal, grain, steel products and other drybulk cargoes. It operates through the ocean transportation of drybulk cargoes worldwide through the ownership and operation of drybulk carrier vessels segment. The company was founded on September 27, 2004 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

