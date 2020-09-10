B.Riley FBR Reiterates a Buy Rating on G-III Apparel Group (GIII)

B.Riley FBR analyst Susan Anderson reiterated a Buy rating on G-III Apparel Group (GIII) today and set a price target of $23.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $13.24.

According to TipRanks.com, Anderson is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -0.5% and a 42.7% success rate. Anderson covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Wolverine World Wide, Turning Point Brands, and Lululemon Athletica.

G-III Apparel Group has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $18.67, implying a 47.6% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Needham also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $23.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $34.42 and a one-year low of $2.96. Currently, G-III Apparel Group has an average volume of 1.24M.

G-III Apparel Group Ltd. engages in the designs, sourcing, and marketing women’s apparel. It operates through the: Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations segments. The Wholesale Operations segment includes sales of products under brands licensed from third parties and sales of products under its own brands and private label brands, as well as sales related to the Vilebrequin business. The Retail Operations segment consists of direct sales to consumers through company-operated stores and product sales through its owned websites for the DKNY, Donna Karan, Wilsons Leather, G.H. Bass, and Karl Lagerfeld Paris businesses. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, suits, performance wear, handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage. The company was founded by Aron Goldfarb in 1974 and is headquartered in New York, NY.