B.Riley FBR Reiterates a Buy Rating on Cohu (COHU)

In a report released today, Craig Ellis from B.Riley FBR reiterated a Buy rating on Cohu (COHU), with a price target of $20.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $15.33.

According to TipRanks.com, Ellis has currently 0 stars on a ranking scale of 0-5 stars, with an average return of -3.6% and a 42.7% success rate. Ellis covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Sequans Communications S A, Axcelis Technologies, and Methode Electronics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Cohu is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $19.80.

The company has a one-year high of $26.43 and a one-year low of $8.89. Currently, Cohu has an average volume of 327.2K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 47 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of COHU in relation to earlier this year. Most recently, in February 2020, Steven Bilodeau, a Director at COHU sold 18,409 shares for a total of $402,044.

Cohu, Inc. engages in the provision of back-end semiconductor equipment and services. It operates through the Semiconductor Test and Inspection, and Printed Circuit Board Test. The company was founded in 1947 and is headquartered in Poway, CA.