B.Riley FBR Reiterates a Buy Rating on Cars (CARS)

The company’s shares closed last Monday at $8.89, close to its 52-week low of $8.23.

According to TipRanks.com, Krowl is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 23.0% and a 58.2% success rate. Krowl covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Limelight Networks, Rubicon Project, and Digital Turbine.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Cars with a $19.00 average price target, implying an 83.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 24, Barrington also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $20.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $25.02 and a one-year low of $8.23. Currently, Cars has an average volume of 834K.

Cars.com, Inc. engages in the provision of automotive products and services through online automotive classifieds. It offers a digital automotive marketplace search engine, which connects buyers and sellers. It also sells online subscription advertising products to car dealerships.

