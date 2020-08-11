B.Riley FBR Reiterates a Buy Rating on American Finance (AFIN)

In a report released yesterday, Bryan Maher from B.Riley FBR reiterated a Buy rating on American Finance (AFIN), with a price target of $10.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $7.72.

According to TipRanks.com, Maher is ranked 0 out of 5 stars with an average return of -4.3% and a 49.5% success rate. Maher covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Industrial Logistics Properties, Diversified Healthcare Trust, and Braemar Hotels & Resorts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on American Finance is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $10.00.

The company has a one-year high of $15.18 and a one-year low of $4.20. Currently, American Finance has an average volume of 484.9K.

American Finance Trust, Inc. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquiring and managing a portfolio of primarily service-oriented and traditional retail and distribution related commercial real estate properties. It operates through income-producing properties segment, which consists of activities related to investing in real estate. The company was founded on January 22, 2013 and is headquartered in New York, NY.