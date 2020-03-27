B.Riley FBR Reiterates a Buy Rating on Agenus (AGEN)

Ryan Adist- March 27, 2020, 7:04 AM EDT

In a report released today, Mayank Mamtani from B.Riley FBR reiterated a Buy rating on Agenus (AGEN), with a price target of $6.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $2.44.

According to TipRanks.com, Mamtani is ranked 0 out of 5 stars with an average return of -7.8% and a 25.7% success rate. Mamtani covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, and Spectrum Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Agenus is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $6.00.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $4.57 and a one-year low of $1.82. Currently, Agenus has an average volume of 2.05M.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Agenus, Inc. is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of technologies to treat cancers and infectious diseases. Its product pipeline includes AGEN1884, AGEN2034, INCAGN1876, INCAGN1949, Prophage, AutoSynVax, PhosphoSynVax, and AS-21 Stimulon. The company was founded by Garo H. Armen and Pramod K. Srivastava in March 1994 and is headquartered in Lexington, MA.

Stay Ahead of Everyone Else

Get The Latest Stock News Alerts