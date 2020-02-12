B.Riley FBR Reaffirms Their Sell Rating on Under Armour (UA)

In a report released yesterday, Susan Anderson from B.Riley FBR reiterated a Sell rating on Under Armour (UA), with a price target of $12.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $15.12, close to its 52-week low of $15.02.

According to TipRanks.com, Anderson is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -0.5% and a 44.3% success rate. Anderson covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Turning Point Brands, G-III Apparel Group, and Lululemon Athletica.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Under Armour with a $19.13 average price target, representing a 25.4% upside. In a report issued on February 3, BMO Capital also initiated coverage with a Sell rating on the stock with a $18.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $24.55 and a one-year low of $15.02. Currently, Under Armour has an average volume of 2.24M.

Under Armour, Inc. engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. It operates through the following segments: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Connected Fitness. The North America segment comprises of U.S. and Canada.