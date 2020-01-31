B.Riley FBR Reaffirms Their Hold Rating on WesBanco (WSBC)

In a report released today, Steve Moss from B.Riley FBR maintained a Hold rating on WesBanco (WSBC), with a price target of $37.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $33.24, close to its 52-week low of $32.43.

According to TipRanks.com, Moss is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 2.8% and a 54.0% success rate. Moss covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Zions Bancorporation National Association, Seacoast Banking Of Florida, and Bridgewater Bancshares.

WesBanco has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $38.67, implying a 18.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 29, KBW also downgraded the stock to Hold with a $37.00 price target.

WesBanco’s market cap is currently $2.25B and has a P/E ratio of 11.71. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 0.87.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 47 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is neutral on the stock.

WesBanco, Inc. is a bank holding company. It offers financial services including retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust services, brokerage services, mortgage banking and insurance. The company operates through the following segments: Community Banking, and Trust & Investment Services.