B.Riley FBR Reaffirms Their Hold Rating on Seacoast Banking Of Florida (SBCF)

In a report released today, Steve Moss from B.Riley FBR reiterated a Hold rating on Seacoast Banking Of Florida (SBCF), with a price target of $30.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $27.15.

According to TipRanks.com, Moss is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 2.3% and a 52.6% success rate. Moss covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Zions Bancorporation National Association, Bridgewater Bancshares, and Meta Financial Group.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Seacoast Banking Of Florida is a Hold with an average price target of $30.00.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $31.42 and a one-year low of $22.35. Currently, Seacoast Banking Of Florida has an average volume of 203.7K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 54 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of SBCF in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Seacoast Banking Corp. of Florida is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated financial services. It offers commercial and retail banking, wealth management, and mortgage services to customers through advanced banking solutions, traditional branch offices, and commercial banking centers.